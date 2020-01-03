‘The best I’ve seen him play in an Arsenal shirt’: Keown raves about Gunners star

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown has heaped praise on David Luiz for his man of the match performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian defender produced a commanding display in the heart of Arsenal’s defence as the Gunners secured their first win under new boss Mikel Arteta in front of their home fans.

First-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos ended up proving the difference as the north London side were rewarded for an impressive display at The Emirates.

David Luiz was in particularly good form for the Gunners as he helped Arteta’s side to keep a rare clean sheet against their bitter rivals.

The Brazil international – who signed for Arsenal from Chelsea FC in the summer – was named as the man of the match following his solid performance.

And former Arsenal centre-half Keown was particularly impressed by the Brazilian’s performance at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Speaking during BT Sport‘s coverage of the game, Keown said: “It’s by far the best I’ve seen him play in an Arsenal shirt.

“He’s demanding of those players around him too – he wants more. He’s got the crowd going, he’s got the players going.

“I’ve been quite a critic of his but tonight he played like a man out there. He’s bossed the opposition and won everything in the box. He was a real driving force for Arsenal tonight.”

David Luiz will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to FA Cup action with a home clash against Leeds United in the third round on Monday night.

The north London side will then take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 11 January.

