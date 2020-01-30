‘A joy to watch’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal starlet

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown believes that Gabriel Martinelli’s development at Arsenal is going to be a “joy to watch”.

The 18-year-old Brazilian has been in superb form for the Gunners in recent weeks and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances after having stepped up in the absence of the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Martinelli continued his good form on Monday night when he notched up an assist in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on the south coast.

The teenager has scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions so far this season in what has been an impressive debut campaign in England for the Brazilian youngster.

Former Arsenal defender Keown is excited about what the future holds for the teenager, and compared his form to the emergence of Raheem Sterling at Liverpool FC.

Speaking to BT Sport on Monday night, Keown said: “I just feel that this player is so mature for someone so young.

“He’s 18 years of age and we mustn’t forget that. You look at his vision, that back-heel, everything, he’s linking really well, taking on board this new message of give-and-go.

“He’s always on the move, he’s a nightmare to pick up and Bournemouth just couldn’t get near him.

“The last player Arteta will have worked with in that position was Sterling and you saw the improvement of Sterling, so it’s going to be a joy to watch this fella improve because of his starting position.

“This is where he is now rather than the bottom rung, and at 18 years of age.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Burnley.

The Gunners will then host Newcastle United at The Emirates in their next Premier League game after the winter break.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently in 10th place and 10 points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

