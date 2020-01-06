Mikel Arteta reveals one of the main things he’s changed at Arsenal

Monday 6 January 2020
Mikel Arteta has revealed that one of the main things he has changed at Arsenal is to focus more on his own side rather than the opposition.

The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as Unai Emery’s permanent successor at the end of last month.

Arteta joined Arsenal having spent time under Pep Guardiola as his assistant boss at Manchester City and gaining valuable experience from the former FC Barcelona coach.

Arsenal earned lots of praise for their performance as they won their first game under Arteta with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at The Emirates in the Premier League last week.

The north London side will now be looking to make it back to back wins when they host Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Monday night.

And Arteta has revealed that he has been focusing on getting his own team to perform as well as possible without placing too much emphasis on analysing the opposition.

Speaking at a news conference before the clash with Leeds United, Arteta said: “We have three analysts here that look a lot at the opposition.

“I do it myself as well, I like my assistants to look at it.

“But at the moment I’m focusing much more on our principles, our way of playing, the way that we want to play rather than the opponent.

“I don’t want to give them too much information about them and us, we don’t have much time to train.”

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

They will take on Crystal Palace away from home in the Premier League next Saturday lunchtime.

