Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is not expecting Arsenal to make any “big” signings this month.

The Gunners are being linked with a whole host of players as Arteta considers adding to his squad in the mid-season transfer window.

However, the north London side are yet to make any new signings this month and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will complete any transfers before the end of the month.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

Speaking in the lead-up to Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Arteta appeared to play down the likelihood of any new signings at The Emirates this month.

Asked directly about potential new transfers at The Emirates this month, Arteta replied: “I don’t know, I’m not expecting big things.

“I’m expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries.

“That’s the biggest expectations from my side, they’re there.

“If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we’ll look at the options.”

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four this season after they finished fifth and without a trophy last season.

They brought in Arteta as their new head coach last month after Unai Emery was sacked at the end of November following a dismal run of results.

