Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of Burnley trip – report

Shkodran Mustafi's injury is not as serious as first feared by Arsenal, according to reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 30 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday after it was revealed that Shkodran Mustafi’s injury is not as serious as first feared, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the problem suffered by the German defender during the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday night is only a strain.

Mustafi had to be carried off on a stretcher in the second half at the Vitality Stadium after falling awkwardly, but according to the article, scans have revealed that it is not a serious problem.

It remains to be seen whether the German defender will be available for selection when the Gunners make the trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old central defender has been featuring more regularly for Arsenal in recent weeks after injuries to the likes of Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney.

Mustafi has made three Premier League starts this season, making one assist in five appearances in total in the top flight, and he will be hoping to be fit for the trip to Burnley this weekend.

Arsenal are currently 10th and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

