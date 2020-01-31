New Arsenal signing tells Gunners fans what to expect from him

Pablo Mari opens up to Arsenal fans after his loan move to the north London club is confirmed

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 31 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Pablo Mari has told Arsenal fans that he is “very professional” and he will make sure that he works as hard as possible after having signed for the club on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo.

The Gunners have signed the 26-year-old on loan until the end of the season as Mikel Arteta moved to bolster his options at the back.

The deal includes the option for Arsenal to buy Mari on a permanent deal at the end of the current campaign.

The move comes after Calum Chambers was ruled out of action with a serious injury and following Arsenal’s well-documented struggles at the back this season.

Mari will now link up with his new team-mates as he looks to make himself available for the first team as quickly as possible.

Speaking in his first interview with Arsenal’s website, Mari was asked to reveal what Gunners fans can expect to see from him.

And the defender replied: “I’m a very professional player. I like working hard every day to achieve objectives.

“One thing I can control is working hard on a daily basis to help my team-mates to win football matches and repay the faith that Mikel and Arsenal have shown me by signing me to play here, so that’s my main objective.

“I want to take it one day at a time and achieve big things at Arsenal.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

