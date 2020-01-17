Arsenal and Tottenham chase 28-year-old La Liga defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two of the Premier League clubs chasing Getafe defender Djene Dakonam, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal and Spurs are just two of five Premier League clubs interested in the Togo international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Getafe value their prized defender at around £22m following his excellent performances in the Spanish top flight in recent months.

According to the same story, AS Monaco are already believed to have failed with a £12.8m bid for the African defender as competition hots up for his signature.

The Sun go on to point out that Djene has been in the La Liga team of the year in the last two seasons to underline his reputation in the Spanish top flight.

The report highlights that both Arsenal and Spurs are desperate to sign a centre-half due to their respective injury problems.

Arsenal are currently without Calum Chambers after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury, while German defender Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly set to move to Galatasaray.

Spurs, meanwhile, are also in the market to sign a defender due to their ageing centre-half partnership of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Dutch defender Davinson Sanchez has still to convince at Spurs.

