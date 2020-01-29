Arsenal, Tottenham enter the race to sign 26-year-old German – report

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 29 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival Manchester United for Emre Can’s signature, according to a report in German.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal and Spurs are looking at the Juventus midfielder as a potential signing capable of bolstering their respective squads.

The same article states that Arsenal and Spurs could look to make a bid before the close of the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho eye reinforcements.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Spurs can expect to face competition from their Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Can.

Bild are also reporting that Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a potential swoop for the out-of-favour Juventus midfielder.

Can has struggled to secure a regular starting spot in the Juventus team since former Chelsea FC boss Maurizio Sarri took over the reins from Massimiliano Allegri in the summer.

The former Liverpool FC midfielder has been limited to eight appearances in all competitions since Sarri’s arrival.

Can spent four seasons at Liverpool FC before the versatile German midfielder moved to Juventus in 2018.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League title since Can’s move to Juventus on a free transfer.

