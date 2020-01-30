Arsenal to make late January bid for Southampton defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to make a late offer for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign the Portugal international to ease their injury crisis in defence.

The same article states that Southampton would be prepared to sell the 28-year-old in a £6m deal because Soares has less than six months less to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, which was published before the Gunners confirmed the addition of Pablo Mari on loan, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign some defensive reinforcements after Shkodran Mustafi succumbed to injury in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday night.

The Gunners are also without former Southampton defender Calum Chambers, who suffered a long-term injury, while left-backs Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are currently sidelined with fitness problems.

Hector Bellerin is still making his return to his best form following a string of injury problems that have stalled the Spanish right-back’s career at club and international level.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth in the fourth round to set up a FA Cup fifth-round clash against Portsmouth on the south coast.

The Gunners will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

