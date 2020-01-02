Arsenal consider re-signing 24-year-old from Rangers – report

Arsenal are in the market to re-sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 2 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are considering a bid to re-sign Rangers star Glen Kamara despite releasing the Finland international in 2017, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the Rangers star in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is interested in the 24-year-old as a potential option to bolster his squad.

According to the same story, the Gunners have sent scouts to watch Kamara over his past six games ahead of a potential bid for the Finnish midfielder.

The report goes on to add that new manager Arteta is interested in reinforcing his team with the addition of the Finnish defensive midfielder.

The article adds that Arsenal had scouts in attendance to watch Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon.

Kamara has scored one goal in 13 games in the Scottish Premier League since his move to Rangers from Dundee in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal youth player has scored one goal in 14 games for the Finland national team.

Kamara moved to Dundee in 2017 after loan stints at Southend United and Colchester United.

Rangers signed the Finland international from Dundee at the start of this season.

