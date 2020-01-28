Arsenal enter the race to sign Real Madrid playmaker – report

Arsenal will rival Everton for the signature of Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to rival Everton for the signing of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the Colombia international.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to add a “quality” signing to his squad before the end of the transfer window.

According to the same story, Real Madrid value James at around £34m despite his limited impact at the Spanish giants over the past six seasons.

The report goes on to add that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti could use his ties with the Colombian to usurp Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Ancelotti worked with Rodriguez during his stints in charge of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before he took over the reins of Everton in December.

Rodriguez has found himself out of favour under current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to raise questions about his future.

The 28-year-old has scored one goal and has made one assist in seven games in La Liga this season.

The Gunners are in tenth place in the Premier League table following mixed start under their former captain’s management.

Arsenal will make the trip to Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday in search of a must-needed win under Arteta.

