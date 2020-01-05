Arsenal eye experienced 31-year-old German defender – report

Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to a report in Germany.

Sky in Germany, as quoted by Sky Sports, is reporting that the Germany international is eager to leave the Bundesliga champions in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Bayern Munich would be open to selling the 31-year-old if a club is willing to meet their £12.8m (€15m) asking price.

According to the same story, the German club would prefer to offload Boateng in the summer but a deal could still be struck this month.

Sky Sports go on to add that Arsenal are interested in the veteran centre-half but the north London side are unlikely to make any new signings in January.

That said, the story claims that Mikel Arteta could be forced to alter Arsenal’s transfer plans after Gunners defender Calum Chambers was sidelined for nine months.

Boateng has Premier League experience after a brief stint at defending champions Manchester City before his move to Bayern Munich.

The German defender has won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the Champions League title during a decorated career at Bayern.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on New Year’s Day to record their first win under Arteta.

