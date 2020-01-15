Arsenal set to talk to 25-year-old Man City defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to hold talks with Manchester City defender John Stones about a possible January move, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the 25-year-old is prepared to meet with the former Manchester City assistant manager to discuss a potential switch to Arsenal.

The same article states that Stones would be interested in a move to the north London side as the England international looks to secure regular first-team football ahead of Euro 2020.

According to the same story, Arteta shares a positive working relationship with Stones from his stint as Pep Guardiola’s number two with the defending Premier League champions.

The story goes on to add that the Gunners boss is convinced Stones would be a good signing for Arsenal.

The report continues that Arteta is eager to sign a new defender in the January transfer window to bolster his back four ahead of the final months of the Premier League season.

Stones has won back-to-back Premier League titles at Manchester City under the Spanish head coach.

The England defender has scored five times in 118 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as Unai Emery’s replacement last month.

