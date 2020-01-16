Man City do not want to sell 25-year-old to Arsenal – report

Manchester City have no plans to sell John Stones to Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Manchester City don’t plan to sell England international John Stones to Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have ruled out selling the former Everton defender this month despite Arsenal’s interest.

The same article states that Stones met with his agent in the English capital this week to discuss his concerns about a lack of regular football at Manchester City.

According to the same story, Stones has the same agent as Arteta and the pair had a good relationship during the Spaniard’s stint as Pep Guardiola’s number two.

The article goes on to add that Stones is no longer Guardiola’s first-choice defender amid competition from Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.

The Manchester Evening News add that Manchester City aren’t planning to sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window so Stones won’t be going anywhere.

The Citizens are in second place in the Premier League table and 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC, having also played one game less than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The Citizens have won the league title in the last two seasons.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil reveals what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest transfer update for Man United fans
Marcus Rashford
Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Alisson Becker sends message to Liverpool FC star Roberto Firmino
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC’s Tammy Abraham aiming to ‘steal ideas’ from English striker
ScoopDragon Football News Network