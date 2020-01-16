Man City do not want to sell 25-year-old to Arsenal – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Manchester City don’t plan to sell England international John Stones to Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have ruled out selling the former Everton defender this month despite Arsenal’s interest.

The same article states that Stones met with his agent in the English capital this week to discuss his concerns about a lack of regular football at Manchester City.

According to the same story, Stones has the same agent as Arteta and the pair had a good relationship during the Spaniard’s stint as Pep Guardiola’s number two.

The article goes on to add that Stones is no longer Guardiola’s first-choice defender amid competition from Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.

The Manchester Evening News add that Manchester City aren’t planning to sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window so Stones won’t be going anywhere.

The Citizens are in second place in the Premier League table and 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC, having also played one game less than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The Citizens have won the league title in the last two seasons.

