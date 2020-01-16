Ray Parlour: I’d love to see Arsenal sign Man City defender

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour says he would be delighted if the Gunners sign Man City defender John Stones

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ray Parlour has issued his backing for Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Manchester City defender John Stones in the January transfer window.

\

The Gunners have been linked with a surprise swoop to sign the England international from the defending Premier League champions over the past few days.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be keen to sign a centre-half to bolster his defensive options ahead of the second half of the Premier League season.

Stones is also reported to be eager to secure regular first-team football ahead of England’s Euro 2020 participation after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City.

The Gunners manager worked with Stones during his stint as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager. The pair also have the same agent, to further fuel the transfer speculation.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour admitted that he would welcome the signing of Stones at The Emirates.

“I’d be very, very happy if they brought someone like John Stones to the club,” Parlour told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“He would definitely play. With Calum Chambers out and Rob Holding in the background, if one of Luiz or Sokratis get injured Arsenal haven’t got a lot of back-up at centre half.

“Would Luiz and Stones work together? Well, they’ve got Sokratis. Stones could play alongside him. He’s the better defender.

“Luiz has done alright in recent weeks. He’s done better. He does make a mistake, and we’ve see that this season, but I think he’s done well. I think, if you’re really struggling in midfield, you could play Luiz as a holding midfielder.

“He can play there because he’s got that range of passing and he’s very good on the ball, he is technically very good. ‘So they could play Stones and Sokratis at the back with Luiz in front of them, that could work.”

Stones move to Manchester City in a £50m deal from Everton in the 2016 summer transfer window following his eye-catching performances at the back for the Toffees.

The England star has won successive Premier League titles under Guardiola.

The 25-year-old has scored five times in 118 games in all competitions over the past four and a half seasons.

Stones has never won the Champions League title.

