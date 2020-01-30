Mikel Arteta blocked Arsenal signing PSG defender – report

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vetoed Edu's move to sign Layvin Kurzawa for the Gunners, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta blocked Arsenal’s proposed move to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Paris United, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal’s technical director Edu was eager to orchestrate a deal for PSG right-back.

The same article states that Edu believed Kurzawa could provide cover at full-back given the north London outfit’s lengthy injury list in defence at the moment.

According to the same story, Arteta vetoed Edu’s proposed swoop to sign the France international despite injuries to Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi.

The article goes on to state that the Arsenal boss is happy to continue to use Bukayo Saka in a left-back role during the absence of Kolasinac and Tierney.

Saka scored Arsenal’s opening goal before he teed up Eddie Nketiah for the north London side’s second in a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night.

The Gunners will travel to Portsmouth in their FA Cup fifth-round clash next month.

Arsenal will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League game at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are in tenth position in the Premier League table after a difficult season so for under Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg and Arteta.

