Arsenal in standoff with PSG about 27-year-old – report

Arsenal aren't willing to pay over the odds for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 27 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal have warned Paris Saint-Germain that the Premier League side won’t be held ransom over a deal to sign Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners are eager to sign a full-back before the transfer deadline this week to provide cover for Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

The same article states that PSG are prepared to sell the 27-year-old given Kurzawa’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

According to the same story though, Arsenal and PSG have been unable to agree a fee for the experienced French defender.

The Daily Star go on to report PSG’S £6m asking price is proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations given that Kurzawa has less than six months to run on his current deal.

The article reveals that Arsenal are only prepared to pay a “nominal” fee to secure the PSG defender’s signature.

Kurzawa has won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG since his move to the French capital from their rivals AS Monaco in 2015.

If Arsenal land the full-back, Mikel Arteta will be adding a serial winner to his squad – the PSG star has won 13 trophies during his five seasons at Parc des Princes.

The Gunners will make the trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

