Arsenal plan £6m bid for 27-year-old PSG defender – report

Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa in a £6m deal, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 17 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal are plotting a £6m swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a bid to sign the France international to bolster their defensive ranks for the remainder of the season.

The same article states that Kurzawa is available for a cut-price fee because the 27-year-old’s current deal at the Ligue 1 champions is set to expire in the summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal believe the French full-back can provide cover for injured duo Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac at left-back.

The Sun go on to report that the PSG defender has been on the north London side’s radar for quite some time and Arsenal could now finally swoop for the Frenchman.

Kurzawa moved to PSG from their Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco in a £20m deal in the 2015 summer transfer window.

The France international has scored 12 times in 100 games in all competitions over the past four-and-a-half seasons at the Parc des Princes.

The reported Arsenal target has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups.

Arsenal will host promoted side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side look to return to winning ways.

