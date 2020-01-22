Martin Keown: Arsenal need to make this signing ‘quickly’

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown believes that Arsenal need to sign a new central defender in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been left short in options in central defence after injuries and suspensions ruled the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos out of action.

David Luiz was sent off in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night, with Shkodran Mustafi having been drafted in to start at centre-half.

The north London side have the opportunity to bring in some new players this month as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the final few months of the campaign.

And former Arsenal defender Keown believes that it is clearly obvious that the Gunners need to bring in a high quality centre-half this month.

Speaking at half-time on BT Sport during Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea FC, Keown said: “We’re going to see how good a manager he [Arteta] is now, because he’s got to go into the transfer market.

“We need a top centre-half to come to this football club, quickly.”

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action on Monday night when they travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.

Their draw with Chelsea FC left them 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind the fourth-placed Blues with 14 games left to play this season.

