Arsenal to rival Tottenham for 19-year-old Premier League star – report

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old from their Premier League rivals.

The same article states that Tottenham are favourites to sign the Norwich teenager but Everton and West Ham have also been attributed with an interest in the defender.

According to the same story, Norwich will look to secure a £30m transfer fee for the full-back if Aarons does push for a move away from Carrow Road.

The Daily Mail reveal that Aarons is keen to remain in the Premier League should Norwich prove unable to beat the drop this season.

The report reveals that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would like to sign Aarons to replace Spain international Hector Bellerin in the Gunners team.

Arsenal secured their first Premier League win under Arteta on New Year’s Day thanks to a 2-0 victory over their bitter rivals Manchester United at The Emirates.

Aarons hasn’t made an assist or scored a goal in 19 appearances for the Canaries in the Premier League so far this season.

He scored two goals and made six assists in 42 Championship games last term.

