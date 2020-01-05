Arsenal to rival Tottenham for 19-year-old Premier League star – report

Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Norwich City full-back Max Aarons

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old from their Premier League rivals.

The same article states that Tottenham are favourites to sign the Norwich teenager but Everton and West Ham have also been attributed with an interest in the defender.

According to the same story, Norwich will look to secure a £30m transfer fee for the full-back if Aarons does push for a move away from Carrow Road.

The Daily Mail reveal that Aarons is keen to remain in the Premier League should Norwich prove unable to beat the drop this season.

The report reveals that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would like to sign Aarons to replace Spain international Hector Bellerin in the Gunners team.

Arsenal secured their first Premier League win under Arteta on New Year’s Day thanks to a 2-0 victory over their bitter rivals Manchester United at The Emirates.

Aarons hasn’t made an assist or scored a goal in 19 appearances for the Canaries in the Premier League so far this season.

He scored two goals and made six assists in 42 Championship games last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Mikel Arteta
Nicolas Pepe explains what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
‘I feel good’: Forgotten Man United man aiming for return under Solskjaer
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes claim about the current Liverpool FC squad
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Piers Morgan raves about ‘sensational’ Arsenal forward
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new event
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘We’re going to try’: Mikel Arteta issues Arsenal update on January signings
Gary Lineker
‘Good heavens’: Gary Lineker raves about Liverpool FC star
ScoopDragon Football News Network