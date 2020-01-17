Mikel Arteta confirms he has an Arsenal transfer wish-list for January

Mikel Arteta opens up about his plans for the January transfer window with Arsenal

By Transfer Agent Friday 17 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he has put together a transfer wish-list of potential targets for the January window at Arsenal.

The Gunners are being linked with a number of potential signings this month as Arteta considers adding to his squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Defence has been one area where the Gunners are thought to be exploring potential additions, with Callum Chambers the latest player to have suffered an injury.

Despite their defensive frailties, Arteta has maintained that the Gunners will only dip into the transfer market this month if the right player becomes available at the right price.

Asked if he wants to improve his squad this month, Arteta told a news conference on Wednesday: “Yes, but it has to be the right player, in the right context that financially we can compete and we can attract and all these factors, if you put them together, are not easy in this market.”

The Gunners boss was then asked whether he has a wish-list of potential targets, and he replied: “I have, yes. You need to have one always, just in case!”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Sheffield United in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

The north London side are in 10th place in the Premier League table, having only won six of their 22 games in the English top flight so far this term.

Arsenal will travel to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night next week.

