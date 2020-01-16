Mikel Arteta wants two Arsenal loan signings in January – report

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes to sign two new players on loan in the January transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta is hoping to sign two new players on loan to bolster his Arsenal squad in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners boss is only planning to complete some temporary deals this month rather than complete any permanent signings.

The same article states that Arsenal don’t have the funds to sign players in big-money deals this January after the Gunners landed Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £73m swoop in the summer.

According to the same story, Arteta would like to make a couple of short-term signings to bolster his squad and create competition for places in the second half of the season.

Metro go on to add that Arsenal are hoping to sign a centre-half to improve their options at the back as well as a central midfielder to provide cover for Granit Xhaka.

The report concludes that the Gunners anticipate the January transfer window being quiet for the north London club ahead of some potential deals in the summer.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off in the second half at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil reveals what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest transfer update for Man United fans
Marcus Rashford
Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Alisson Becker sends message to Liverpool FC star Roberto Firmino
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC’s Tammy Abraham aiming to ‘steal ideas’ from English striker
ScoopDragon Football News Network