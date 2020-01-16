Mikel Arteta wants two Arsenal loan signings in January – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta is hoping to sign two new players on loan to bolster his Arsenal squad in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners boss is only planning to complete some temporary deals this month rather than complete any permanent signings.

The same article states that Arsenal don’t have the funds to sign players in big-money deals this January after the Gunners landed Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £73m swoop in the summer.

According to the same story, Arteta would like to make a couple of short-term signings to bolster his squad and create competition for places in the second half of the season.

Metro go on to add that Arsenal are hoping to sign a centre-half to improve their options at the back as well as a central midfielder to provide cover for Granit Xhaka.

The report concludes that the Gunners anticipate the January transfer window being quiet for the north London club ahead of some potential deals in the summer.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off in the second half at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04.

