Mikel Arteta’s response when asked about Arsenal star’s link to FC Barcelona

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reiterates that he wants to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at FC Barcelona

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 29 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta underlined his desire to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal in spite of speculation linking the Gunners captain with a move to FC Barcelona.

The La Liga giants have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the 30-year-old to bolster their attack ahead of the second half of the Spanish top-flight campaign.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal has been a source of regular speculation over the past few months given the north London side’s well-documented struggles under Unai Emery and then Arteta.

The African striker has been one of the only Arsenal players to find a level of consistency this season, with a return of 14 goals in 22 outings despite their poor performances.

Asked about Aubameyang’s future at his post-match media conference following Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at the Vitality Stadium, Arteta said:

“I want Auba here 100 per cent, I’m so happy with him and I can’t wait to have him available again after suspension.”

The Gabon international could return to the Arsenal side for their trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday after serving his three-match suspension.

Aubameyang will be looking to add to his 14 Premier League goals at Turf Moor after missing the north London side’s top-flight fixtures against Sheffield United and Chelsea FC.

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table following a mixed season so far.

