Arsenal set to complete first January signing – report

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari, according to a report in Brazil

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 26 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are set to make Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari their first January signing, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Globoesporte, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have made good progress in talks to complete a deal for the Spanish defender.

The same article states that Arsenal made a breakthrough in discussions on Friday and Mari boarded a plane to London with the club’s technical director Edu.

According to the same story, Mari, 26, will undergo a medical at Arsenal this weekend ahead of a potential £7m move to the north London side before next week’s transfer deadline.

The report goes on to add that Edu has played an instrumental role in the negotiating process for the former Manchester City defender given Flamengo’s reluctance to sell Mari.

Arsenal supporters may be familiar with Mari after he featured in Flamengo’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Fifa Club World Cup final in Qatar back in December.

Mari started his career at Mallorca before he moved to Gimnastic in the Spanish second division in 2013.

After three seasons in the Segunda Division, Manchester City signed the 6ft 3ins defender but Mari didn’t make an appearance for the Citizens.

Mari moved to Flamengo in 2019 following a series of loan spells at Girona, NAC and Deportivo.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Tammy Abraham for Chelsea FC fans
Sadio Mane
Jurgen Klopp updates Liverpool FC fans on Sadio Mane injury
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC re-open talks about signing quality 23-year-old attacker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Hull v Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Nick Kyrgios (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Australian Open 2020: Medvedev and Rublev spearhead Russian surge, but Kyrgios downs Khachanov in epic
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network