Arsenal set to complete first January signing – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are set to make Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari their first January signing, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Globoesporte, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have made good progress in talks to complete a deal for the Spanish defender.

The same article states that Arsenal made a breakthrough in discussions on Friday and Mari boarded a plane to London with the club’s technical director Edu.

According to the same story, Mari, 26, will undergo a medical at Arsenal this weekend ahead of a potential £7m move to the north London side before next week’s transfer deadline.

The report goes on to add that Edu has played an instrumental role in the negotiating process for the former Manchester City defender given Flamengo’s reluctance to sell Mari.

Arsenal supporters may be familiar with Mari after he featured in Flamengo’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Fifa Club World Cup final in Qatar back in December.

Mari started his career at Mallorca before he moved to Gimnastic in the Spanish second division in 2013.

After three seasons in the Segunda Division, Manchester City signed the 6ft 3ins defender but Mari didn’t make an appearance for the Citizens.

Mari moved to Flamengo in 2019 following a series of loan spells at Girona, NAC and Deportivo.

