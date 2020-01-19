Paul Merson explains why Arsenal shouldn’t worry about Aubameyang

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson says Arsenal don’t need to worry about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at The Emirates.

The Gabon international has been linked with a potential exit from The Emirates following his prolific form in the Premier League this season.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top goals-scorer with a respectable return of 14 goals – only Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored more times than the African striker.

Aubameyang was sent off in his last Premier League appearance after he found the net in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a potential switch to FC Barcelona over the past month or so despite Aubameyang reiterating his commitment to Arsenal.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has one-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal with the north London side.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson isn’t fretting about Aubameyang’s long-term future at the north London side.

“Arsenal don’t need to worry about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He says he wants to stay and he’s already 30 years old. Where’s he going to go?” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“I don’t see a massive queue of clubs lining up to pay big money for a 30-year-old striker who relies on pace.

“Arsenal paid a lot of money for him and his contract is running out. But he’s got a year left after this one and he’ll be 32 by the time it ends.

“If he goes on a free then, who cares? I don’t see it’s a massive problem. They’re not going to miss a 32-year-old striker are they?

“Aubameyang has done brilliantly for Arsenal. He could win the Golden Boot this year – although his three-game ban will hurt him.

“But everything comes to an end and this is not a player in his prime. I think he’ll sign a new deal. I don’t think he’ll have many other options.

“Whatever happens, Arsenal will have had their money’s worth. He’s scored goals, put a shift in, and been made captain.

“I don’t think Arsenal fans should worry about his future really. He’s not the type to let it affect him so they can leave it until the summer and see how it plays out.”

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal in a £58m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window under Arsene Wenger’s management.

The Gabon striker has been prolific at Arsenal despite the club’s well-documented struggles under Wenger, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang has scored 57 times in 91 games in all competitions for the north London outfit in two years.

Arsenal haven’t won a major trophy since Aubameyang’s arrival at the club after losing in the FA Cup and Europa League finals.

