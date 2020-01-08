Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has underlined that he is committed to Arsenal despite transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The Gabon international has been regularly linked with a potential exit over the past month or so following a series of managerial changes at Arsenal.

Aubameyang’s future has been a source of regular debate to leave Gunners supporters feeling uncertain about their top goal-scorer’s next move.

The Arsenal striker was named the club’s new captain under Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the responsibility.

The new Gunners boss has stuck with Aubameyang as his skipper despite the transfer speculation surrounding the 30-year-old.

Now, Aubameyang has underlined his position when writing in the club’s programme ahead of their 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Monday night.

Aubameyang wrote: “I really hope that you were proud of us after the United game [a 2-0 win over Man United].

“I’m sure you can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday.

“The atmosphere was exceptional. When you are on the pitch and you feel the crowd roaring after every run, every tackle, every duel and after every chance, it gives you such a boost mentally. The Emirates felt like a fortress.

“You were our 12th man and I felt like Manchester United could have played for hours and they would have never scored. I really hope it will be like that until the end of the season. All together, we can have a great 2020! We need to be united more than ever.

“I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media.

“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

The Gabon striker has scored 13 times in the Premier League this season to keep the north London side’s faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Aubameyang has also netted twice in the Europa League to help the north London outfit reach the round of 32.

The African striker moved to Arsenal in a £56m deal from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 January transfer window.

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table.

