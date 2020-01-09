Arsenal’s transfer strategy for January revealed – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal will only look to sign players on loan in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Gunners are unlikely to pursue permanent deals this month due to limited financial resources.

The same article states that Arsenal have stretched themselves after spending over £130m in the transfer window in the summer.

According to the same story, the north London side will only look to make a permanent signing if they’re presented with a deal too good to turn down.

The report goes on to reveal that Arsenal hope to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad with some loan additions as the Gunners look to make a late top-four bid.

Having said that, the report claims that Arteta is only interested in potential loan signings who can have an immediate impact on the Arsenal team.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen at centre-half and right-back due to Calum Chambers’ injury and concerns about Hector Bellerin, according to the story.

The Gunners were 1-0 winners against Championship leaders Leeds in their FA Cup third-round clash at The Emirates on Monday night.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as their new manager after Unai Emery’s dismissal last month following their abysmal run of league form.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2004.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip