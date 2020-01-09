Arsenal’s transfer strategy for January revealed – report

Arsenal will only pursue loan deals in the January transfer window, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal will only look to sign players on loan in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Gunners are unlikely to pursue permanent deals this month due to limited financial resources.

The same article states that Arsenal have stretched themselves after spending over £130m in the transfer window in the summer.

According to the same story, the north London side will only look to make a permanent signing if they’re presented with a deal too good to turn down.

The report goes on to reveal that Arsenal hope to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad with some loan additions as the Gunners look to make a late top-four bid.

Having said that, the report claims that Arteta is only interested in potential loan signings who can have an immediate impact on the Arsenal team.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen at centre-half and right-back due to Calum Chambers’ injury and concerns about Hector Bellerin, according to the story.

The Gunners were 1-0 winners against Championship leaders Leeds in their FA Cup third-round clash at The Emirates on Monday night.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as their new manager after Unai Emery’s dismissal last month following their abysmal run of league form.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2004.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
‘Phenomenal’: Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about forward
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham offered the chance to sign 24-year-old French striker – report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
Mohamed Elneny reveals how Mesut Ozil surprised him at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Paul Ince tells Man United to make major Paul Pogba decision
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
ScoopDragon Football News Network