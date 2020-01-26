Arsenal ‘in talks’ to sign 24-year-old La Liga forward – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are “in talks” with Atletico Madrid about the possibility of signing Thomas Lemar, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that the Gunners are exploring a potential swoop for the France international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are also thought to have contacted Lemar about the move but discussions with the player are in the early stages.

According to the same story, Atletico would be open to selling Lemar given his disappointing impact at the La Liga giants since his big-money move in 2018.

The report reveals that Diego Simeone would like to offload Lemar in order to make room for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to bolster his squad.

Atletico are under pressure to complete a deal for Cavani given that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have also been linked with a swoop to sign the Uruguay international, the story adds.

Lemar was previously linked with a move to Arsenal in successive transfer window before he moved to the Spanish capital in a £52.7m deal over 18 months ago.

The France star has scored four times in 64 games in all competitions for Atletico since his move to los Rojiblancos.

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday night.

