Arsenal enter race to sign 17-year-old Brazilian – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are interested in a potential deal to sign Coritiba right-back Yan Couto, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Globoesporte, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are one of the clubs leading the race to sign the impressive 17-year-old.

The same article states that the north London side can expect to face competition from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, who are also interested in the teenager.

According to the same story, Coritiba are looking for a transfer fee in the region of €5m (£4.2m) after his impressive performances for Brazil’s national team at youth level.

The report goes on to add that the teenager’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the year so Coritiba are eager to cash-in on the full-back now.

The story goes on to add that Arsenal’s technical director Edu could have a role to play in Couto’s recruitment should the Brazilian talent opt to move to The Emirates.

The report reveals that Couto’s agent has already spoken to three European clubs about a potential move although the defender won’t be able to join Arsenal until he turns 18 in June.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli in the summer and the Brazilian striker has impressed when given the chance to perform in the starting XI.

