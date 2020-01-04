Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is confident that Arsenal will beat Championship leaders Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners haven’t won the FA Cup since Arsene Wenger stood down as their manager following their last success in the competition in 2016-17.

Arsenal are the FA Cup’s most decorated club, having lifted the trophy 13 times in their history.

The north London side recorded their first Premier League win under Mikel Arteta on New Year’s Day thanks to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at The Emirates.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos secured the three points for the home side to end their two-game winless run under Arteta.

Leeds are sitting at the top of the Championship on goal difference ahead of West Brom in the race to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Leeds to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night.

“Arsenal were more like the Gunners of old when they brushed aside Manchester United at the Emirates last time out and I would be surprised if they were not able to follow up against a Leeds side whose priority must be a return to the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Mikel Arteta does appear to be getting more out of Mesut Ozil than the previous manager and the German playmaker was a revelation against United.

“There appears to be more passion and belief around Arsenal at present and I believe they will pass what promises to be a real test from a Leeds side who have picked up four points from difficult trips to Birmingham and West Brom in recent days.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Leeds in the FA Cup in 2012 after having beaten the Yorkshire club 3-1 in the same competition a year earlier.

The Gunners have won 46 of their 128 meetings in all competitions.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as Unai Emery’s replacement last month.

