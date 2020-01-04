Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Leeds in the FA Cup third round on Monday night

Saturday 4 January 2020
Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners recorded their first Premier League win under new manager Mikel Arteta on New Year’s Day at the third attempt.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The north London outfit moved to within four points of fifth-placed Manchester United after their first victory under Arteta.

The Spanish head coach led the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea FC last month.

Arsenal will take on a Leeds side that are sitting at the top of the Championship ahead of West Brom on goal difference.

Leeds have only managed to win one of their last five league games ahead of Monday night’s trip to Arsenal.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Leeds to book their place in the fourth-round draw on Monday night.

“I love watching Leeds play and they are good enough to give Arsenal a test too,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But they have seen previous promotion challenges fade in the second half of the season and I don’t think Marcelo Bielsa will want a cup run.

“Leeds will still come and have a go at Emirates Stadium, but I don’t think they will do it with their first XI.”

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 13 times to underline their dominance of the competition.

However, the Gunners haven’t lifted the trophy since their last success under Arsene Wenger back in 2017.

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table.

