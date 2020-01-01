‘I see them getting something’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Arsenal v Man United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal head into the game looking to claim their first win under new boss Mikel Arteta after his appointment as Unai Emery’s successor last month.

The Gunners picked up a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in his first game in charge, before they were pegged back and beaten 2-1 by Chelsea FC at The Emirates at the weekend.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks, with the Red Devils having won three of their last five games in the Premier League, including back to back victories over Newcastle United and Burnley.

The Red Devils currently find themselves four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into the new year, and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Gunners and Manchester United to share the spoils on New Year’s Day.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal are the poorest I have seen them for many, many years.

“They simply cannot defend and their defensive issues are not going to be resolved anytime soon. Mikel Arteta has his work cut out trying to sort it all out.

“That said, I think this will be an open game and I see them getting something against Manchester United.

“United have had a good festive programme so far but they have their own fragilities.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season but they currently find themselves down in 12th place in the table and with just five wins to their name in the top flight this term.

