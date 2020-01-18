Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Sheffield United to beat Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal will be looking to make an immediate return to winning ways after Mikel Arteta’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the Gunners before the Gabon international was sent off in the second half after Palace equalised.

Arsenal will be without their leading goal-scorer for the visit of Sheffield United as the Blades look to complete the double over the north London side this season.

The promoted side were 1-0 winners against Arsenal at Bramall Lane back in October but the Gunners have since changed management after Arteta replaced Unai Emery.

Sheffield United have lost two of their last three Premier League games, although those defeats have come against defending champions Manchester City and leaders Liverpool FC.

“Sheffield United got a good win over West Ham last week, while Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Gunners will be without suspended striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Saturday after his red card at Selhurst Park – and it was definitely a red – which is a big blow for them.

“We know how good Sheffield United are on the road, and they give everyone a game – full-stop.

“The Blades have lost their past two away games, against Manchester City and Liverpool, but they were unlucky to end up empty-handed.

“Chris Wilder’s side showed against the Hammers that they can get over the line without playing well, which is another reason I’m backing them to spring a bit of a surprise here.”

The Gunners could be without Uruguay international Lucas Torreira after the defensive midfielder suffered a hip injury at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Hector Bellerin is also expected to miss out due to a hamstring problem.

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of Sheffield United.

