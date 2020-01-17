Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United

Former Liverpool FC striker Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 17 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to ease to victory over Sheffield United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways under their new manager Mikel Arteta following a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the first half at Selhurst Park thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal before the Gabon striker’s goal was cancelled out by Jordan Ayew’s equaliser.

The 30-year-old then received a red card for a dangerous tackle in the London derby to rule Arsenal’s top goal-scorer out of their clash against Sheffield United.

The Blades are in sixth position and four points ahead of Arteta’s inconsistent Arsenal side in the race to secure a European spot for the 2020-21 season.

Sheffield United were 1-0 winners against West Ham United last weekend to end a two-game losing streak following successive defeats by Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Sheffield United despite the Blades’ excellent form upon their return to the Premier League this term.

“Arsenal had to settle for a point at Selhurst Park on Saturday when they played the last quarter of the game with 10-men following the red card given to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Gunners must do without their striker for the next three games, but I feel they will keep all three points against Sheffield United back at the Emirates.

“The Gunners were very poor in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane earlier in the season, but they are a different side under Mikel Arteta playing with more energy and passion.

“The Blades have only lost at Anfield and the Etihad in the league so far this season, but I expect Arsenal to keep the points.”

Arsenal lost 1-0 to the promoted side in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

The Gunners have won two of their last three meetings between the two teams, scoring nine times.

Arsenal are in tenth position and four places behind the Blades in the Premier League table.

