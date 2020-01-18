Sky Sports pundit predicts Arsenal v Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Arsenal to claim a 3-1 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game looking to try and return to winning ways in the top flight after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Arsenal are looking to try and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish this season, with the north London side currently 10th in the table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The Gunners are currently getting used to life under new boss Mikel Arteta following his appointment as the club’s new manager last month following the sacking of Unai Emery.

So far, Arsenal have only won one Premier League game under Arteta, but former Gunners star Nicholas is tipping the north London side to claim all three points against the Blades at The Emirates on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Sheffield United may have been drained from going to Manchester City and Liverpool over the festive period, which is no surprise.

“They got lucky against West Ham last week, and there was not a comfort zone there where they looked natural and could squeeze the game.

“They can go and squeeze Arsenal as they take a risk at the back. If they can get at them for 20-25, they might just start to give them doubt.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out and quite rightly, so, there is no debate about that, but Arsenal can adjust.

“They need more from Nicolas Pepe, but Alexandre Lacazette can turn it around for them and Mikel Arteta can ask him to be in the penalty box more. It was only a draw at Crystal Palace, but they should have had the game won in the first 45 minutes.

“Arsenal are only seven points above the drop zone, and I do not see that materialising but they are closer to that than they are to Chelsea.

“I will go for an Arsenal win, but it will take them some time to break Sheffield United down.”

Arsenal – who finished in fifth place in the table last season – will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a crunch clash against top-four rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

