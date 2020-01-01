Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Former Red Devils striker Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year's Day

The Sport Review staff
Wednesday 1 January 2020
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Mikel Arteta to mastermind his first win as Arsenal manager against Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners are still waiting to secure their first Premier League victory under Arteta following his appointment as their new manager last month.

Arsenal came from behind to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge of the north London outfit thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser on the south coast.

The Gunners squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to bitter rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday after Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Aubameyang’s opener.

Manchester United have won back-to-back Premier League games to build some momentum in the top-four race.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day before Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have scored a combined five goals in their last two Premier League games to hit form at a crucial point of the season.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Arsenal to end their opponent’s winning run in a high-scoring game at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

“Arsenal have yet to win under their new manager, although I think that will change when Manchester United are the visitors to the Emirates on New Year’s Day,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Gunners bossed the first 45 minutes against Chelsea on Sunday and, although they faded in the second half, I expect them to build on their improved display against a United side who picked up three points and a rare clean sheet – their first on their travels in the league since February – at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“This is a fixture that rarely disappoints, and I think the hosts will keep the points.”

Manchester United finished in sixth spot in the Premier League table last term, ending up one place behind Arsenal.

