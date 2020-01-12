Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to ease to a 4-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens are looking to string together a series of positive results and performances as they look to keep the pressure up on league leaders Liverpool FC.

Pep Guardiola is preparing to take his Manchester City side to Villa Park as the Citizens look to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League.

Manchester City have won four of their last five games in the Premier League this season to leave them in third place in the table as things stand.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are towards the bottom of the table, after having won two of their last five Premier League games.

Former Manchester United star Berbatov is not backing Manchester City to have any trouble when they travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s easy to say that City will take the win, and they probably will.

“They are the favourites but I am happy to see someone upsetting the big teams, even though I used to play for the big teams, I want to see someone really test City and make things difficult for them, but I think they will have too much for Villa on this occasion.”

Manchester City won the Premier League for the second season running last season but it looks as though they will not be able to retain their title for a third year.

