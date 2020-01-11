Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to ease to a resounding 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens appear to have rediscovered their best form over the past couple of weeks following a dominant run in domestic competitions.

Manchester City battered Manchester United in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final in mid-week.

Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva found the net before Andreas Pereira scored an own goal to complete a resounding first-half performance.

Manchester City beat Sheffield United, Everton and Port Vale in their three games prior to the Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa are battling to beat the drop and are a point above the relegation zone thanks to their 2-1 win at Burnley last time out.

But BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson doesn’t give Villa much hope of stopping Manchester City in their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

“I said a little while back that I thought Manchester City have got their mojo back, and they showed it with their Carabao Cup win over Manchester United,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Probably because of how good Liverpool have been, Kevin de Bruyne has not really had the acclaim that he should have. He has been absolutely fabulous in the City midfield.

“Aston Villa got a big win at Burnley last time out in the Premier League but this is a completely different task for them.

“Danny Drinkwater will boost Villa’s midfield after joining from Chelsea on loan, but I still cannot see any further than a City win.”

Manchester City are in third position in the Premier League table and 14 points behind Liverpool FC in the title race.

The Citizens have won the top-flight crown in the last two Premier League seasons.

Aston Villa secured promotion to the Premier League last term but the Birmingham side are in a battle to secure their top-flight status.

