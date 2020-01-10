Michael Owen gives his prediction for Aston Villa v Man City

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to edge to victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens will return to Premier League action in a rich vein of form following their 3-1 win over Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez got on the score-sheet before Andreas Pereira scored an unfortunate own-goal to complete a miserable first-half for Manchester United.

Manchester City have won four of their last five Premier League games, with their 3-2 loss to Wolves sandwiched between victories over Arsenal, Leicester, Sheffield United and Everton.

Aston Villa are in 17th place and one point ahead of the relegation zone thanks to their return of six points in their last three Premier League games.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is confident that Manchester City will beat the promoted side at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon to keep the pressure on second-placed Leicester.

“Aston Villa picked up a much-needed three points at Turf Moor in their last league game; a victory which saw them move out of the relegation places, but it is hard to see them getting anything from the visit of Manchester City,” Owen told BetVictor.

“City won the reverse game 3-0 at the Etihad back in October and have picked up 19 points against Villa in the last seven Premier League games between the sides. I would be surprised if Villa were able to buck that trend at Villa Park.”

Manchester City will face Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their next three Premier League games before their FA Cup clash against Fulham on 25 January.

Three days later, the defending Premier League champions will welcome Manchester United to The Etihad in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final.

