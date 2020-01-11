Sky Sports pundit predicts Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to claim a thumping 5-0 away win at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they look to try and stay as close to leaders Liverpool FC as possible.

Manchester City are 14 points behind the Premier League leaders as things stand, and Liverpool FC also have a game in hand over their closest rivals.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are currently down in 17th place in the Premier League table and they have only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

Villa sealed a 2-1 away at Burnley in their most recent Premier League game before their cup clashes against Fulham and Leicester.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is fully expecting to see Manchester City run out as comfortable winners at Villa Park this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I don’t see any real issues for Manchester City in this one.

“They were strong at Old Trafford, and that was without Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in the starting line-up. The only issue I have, I am not saying he is playing badly, is with Raheem Sterling, and he seems a little out of sorts with his touch.

“Just watching him, he could have had a hat-trick against Man Utd. Someone is going to take a thumping and get hurt soon, and I have a feeling it is going to be this weekend for Aston Villa.

“They may be back in the groove – Aymeric Laporte is back in training and Aguero is fit and ready, so they are starting to look like they will kick on.

“We are into the New Year now and City will want to close the gap as well as progressing in the Champions League. Kevin De Bruyne has been up there with Sadio Mane this campaign. What a player he has been. I think Villa be on the wrong end of a hiding.”

The Citizens will host Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game on Saturday next week.

