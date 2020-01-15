‘Best team in the world’: Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool FC claim

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC are the best team in the world.

The Reds were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday evening to become the first club in Europe’s top five leagues to collect 61 points from their opening 21 games in a campaign.

Liverpool FC extended their winning run thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first-half winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the English capital to extend their lead to 14 points at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored in a club-record 30 successive league games after their 1-0 win at Spurs, while the Reds kept six consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2006.

The Reds have already won the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup this season after Liverpool FC beat Brazilian side Flamengo in the final in Qatar last month.

The Merseyside outfit will look to reach their third consecutive Champions League final this season after the Reds were 2-0 winners against Spurs in the Madrid showpiece last term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher explained why he believes the Reds are the best team in the world.

“They look so comfortable in games, with a 1-0 lead they back themselves,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“When Klopp came in it was end-to-end and exciting, they were an exciting team to watch, but now they are the best team to watch. They always do enough in games and in the big games they are at their best, although maybe not today.

“We knew he was a top manager but I didn’t think this development of the team over several years was possible. To get to this stage they are the best team in the world.”

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will have to get past Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

