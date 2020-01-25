Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Bournemouth to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night.

The Gunners will make the trip to the south coast to take on Eddie Howe’s side at the Vitality Stadium in the final fixture of the FA Cup weekend.

Arsenal showed plenty of fighting spirit to come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with bitter London rivals Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

The Gunners haven’t made much progress up the Premier League table since Mikel Arteta’s appointment but there are signs of improvement.

Bournemouth ended a four-game losing run with a much-needed 3-1 victory over Brighton in mid-week to boost their hopes of survival.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge just under a month ago on the south coast.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to ease past Bournemouth to secure their place in the FA Cup fifth round draw on Monday night.

“Bournemouth bounced back to form against Brighton midweek although they remain in the relegation places in the Premier League, and maintaining their elite status at the end of the campaign will be Eddie Howe’s sole goal.,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There is more passion and energy in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side but they are a long way from being the finished article, although there was much to like about their draw with 10-men for much of the game at Chelsea earlier in the week.

“It promises to be a close tie, but I just think the Gunners will edge it.”

Arsenal, who are in tenth place in the Premier League table, will make the trip to Burnley in their next top-flight fixture on Sunday 2 February.

The day before, eighteenth-placed Bournemouth will return to top-flight action with a crucial six-pointer against promoted side Aston Villa.

