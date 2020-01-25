BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Bournemouth to knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win in their fourth-round clash on Monday night.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of their thrilling 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC in the Premier League last week, with Mikel Arteta’s men twice coming from behind to seal a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge despite being reduced to 10 men.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in terms of results since Arteta’s appointment, but there have been plenty of signs of progress from the Gunners so far this calendar year.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are preparing for the game after having beaten Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s men have struggled for form in recent weeks and they are currently 18th in the Premier League table.

Despite their stuttering form, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Cherries to claim their spot in the fifth round when they host the Gunners on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “After losing 10 of their previous 12 league games, Bournemouth were back at it to beat Brighton on Tuesday.

“I would back striker Callum Wilson to go on a little run of scoring now after he ended his long wait for a goal in that game, and he is not the only Cherries player who will have enjoyed a confidence boost.

“As well as Arsenal did to draw with Chelsea after having David Luiz sent off, when I look at them I am just not convinced.

“It is early days for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, of course, but I would love to know what he is thinking now he has got to know his squad a bit.

“Arsenal drew with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day, in Arteta’s first game in charge.

“I think he would be happy with the same result if he could get it on Monday, but I am going to go with a Bournemouth win here.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after Monday night’s clash with a trip to Burnley on Sunday 2 February.

