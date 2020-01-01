Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton

By Social Spy Wednesday 1 January 2020, 14:25 UK
Gary Lineker described Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s equaliser as an early contender for goal of the decade after Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton on New Year’s Day.

The Blues made the short trip south to Brighton in search of back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since early November.

Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta made the breakthrough in the first half when he was quickest to the loose ball after Kurt Zouma’s initial shot was blocked.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to react to Azpilicueta’s breakthrough goal in the first Premier League game of 2020.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Hail Cesar. Azpilicueta scores the first goal of the decade.”

Chelsea FC appeared to be heading for three points despite Brighton’s resurgence in the second half after some tactical substitutions.

However, the Seagulls were level with four minutes left to play after Jahanbakhsh netted a sublime overhead kick to level the Premier League clash.

Lineker described Jahanbakhsh’s goal as one of the contenders for goal of the decade after the Brighton star netted a superb equaliser.

The Match Of The Day host wrote on Twitter: “We have actually genuinely seen one of the goals of the decade from Jaganbakhsh. Commentary from @Baddiel”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table despite dropping points at the Amex Stadium.

The Blues are looking to finish in the top four in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London side.

Lampard’s men will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 later this year.

