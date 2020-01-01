Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton to start 2020 with a win on New Year’s Day.

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at The Emirates on Sunday to secure a vital Premier League victory in the top-four race.

Substitute Jorginho cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener in the 83rd minute before England striker Tammy Abraham netted a winner with three minutes left to play.

Chelsea FC are four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.

The Blues have lost five of their last eight Premier League games to loosen their grip on fourth spot in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Day.

“Frank Lampard will have been disappointed by his side’s first-half display at the Emirates on Sunday but, ultimately, will have been delighted with back-to-back away wins from London derbies at Spurs and Arsenal over the Festive period,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues have lost seven league games already this season, but I expect them to just do enough to beat a Brighton side who have won four of their last seven home league games.

“Seagulls striker Neal Maupay has been a revelation so far this term, but I expect Chelsea to again win on the road.”

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as their new manager in the summer after Maurizio Sarri departed the west London side despite winning the Europa League and securing a respectable third-placed finish.

The Blues haven’t won the Premier League title since Antonio Conte’s debut season in charge of Chelsea FC back in the 2016-17 season.

Lampard’s side will taken on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

