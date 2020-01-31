Michael Owen states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Burnley to hold Arsenal to a draw in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

The Gunners head into the game fresh from having sealed their spot in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to their 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they seek to try and haul themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The north London side have been in mixed form in recent weeks, with the Gunners having only won once in the Premier League in their last five games, and they have drawn their last three games in the top flight.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing that trend to continue when the north London side make the trip to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “A young Arsenal side were too good for Bournemouth in the FA Cup at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the week and there are certainly encouraging signs at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta took over the reins.

“Burnley were knocked out of the Cup by Norwich at the weekend, but they have rediscovered their passion and belief in recent weeks to beat both Leicester and United.

“A number of the Burnley squad were down at Manor House Stables last week where they have horses with me, and I can confirm they were in great form after what was the club’s first win at Old Trafford since 1962.

“Honours even at Turf Moor for me.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The north London side will then take on Everton at home in their next Premier League game at The Emirates at the end of February.

