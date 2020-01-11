BBC Sport pundit raves about Abraham during Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Burnley

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Garth Crooks praised the “excellent” Tammy Abraham as the striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues headed into the game looking for their first Premier League victory of 2020 after their draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea FC took the lead in the 27th minute at Stamford Bridge when Jorginho coolly slotted home his penalty after Willian was brought down by Matt Lowton in the box.

The Blues then doubled their lead in the 38th minute when Abraham headed Reece James’ cross into the ground, before the ball crept past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The home side then made the points secure just after half-time when Callum Hudson-Odoi finished from close range in the 49th minute.

Abraham has been in fine form this season and he has scored 13 goals in the Premier League so far this term.

And Crooks has clearly been impressed with his impact. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live during the game, Crooks said: “Abraham’s been out on loan in the Championship but he’s been excellent this season.

“He’s the reason, I think, why Chelsea have done better than I expected them to so far this term.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin also praised Abraham for the way he took his goal during the 3-0 win.

“Pope must have taken his eye off the ball, but Abraham did very well,” Dublin told BBC Radio 5 live.

“Abraham wants to win that and make sure it’s his. He headed it into the ground and did everything perfectly.”

The win left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points behind Manchester City, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Next up for Chelsea FC is a trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League next Saturday evening.

