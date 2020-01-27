‘Best player on the pitch’: Frank Lampard raves about 18-year-old Chelsea FC starlet

Frank Lampard discusses Billy Gilmour's display for Chelsea FC in the 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 27 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard singled out Billy Gilmour for special praise after he impressed during his substitute appearance in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Hull City on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to play the final 22 minutes of the FA Cup fourth-round tie as the Blues held on to claim their spot in the fifth-round draw.

Goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori secured the victory for the Blues despite a tense finale after the home side pulled a goal back late on.

Midfielder Gilmour will be looking to continue to impress Lampard this season after having made a handful of appearances from the bench for the first team.

The Scot has started twice in the League Cup and has made a further three appearances from the bench for the west Londoners this term.

Lampard has now explained why he was so happy about Gilmour’s performance for Chelsea FC as he came off the bench on Saturday night.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “I thought Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch for the period of time he was on the pitch.

“He came in, he passed it, he moved it, he played the simple pass through the lines, he had little bits of contact.

“I trust him to come on and do the job.”

Chelsea FC – who are fourth in the table – will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their preparations for their trip to Leicester City in the top flight next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Tammy Abraham for Chelsea FC fans
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal ‘in talks’ to sign 24-year-old La Liga forward – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Chelsea FC will be ‘gutted’ if they don’t make this signing
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal set to complete first January signing – report
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer
Australian Open 2020: Federer into record 15th quarter-final for first Sandgren meeting
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network