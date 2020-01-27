‘Best player on the pitch’: Frank Lampard raves about 18-year-old Chelsea FC starlet

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard singled out Billy Gilmour for special praise after he impressed during his substitute appearance in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Hull City on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to play the final 22 minutes of the FA Cup fourth-round tie as the Blues held on to claim their spot in the fifth-round draw.

Goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori secured the victory for the Blues despite a tense finale after the home side pulled a goal back late on.

Midfielder Gilmour will be looking to continue to impress Lampard this season after having made a handful of appearances from the bench for the first team.

The Scot has started twice in the League Cup and has made a further three appearances from the bench for the west Londoners this term.

Lampard has now explained why he was so happy about Gilmour’s performance for Chelsea FC as he came off the bench on Saturday night.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “I thought Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch for the period of time he was on the pitch.

“He came in, he passed it, he moved it, he played the simple pass through the lines, he had little bits of contact.

“I trust him to come on and do the job.”

Chelsea FC – who are fourth in the table – will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their preparations for their trip to Leicester City in the top flight next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip