Christian Pulisic makes honest admission about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he has been thrilled to work under Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC this season.

The Blues are currently midway through their first campaign under their former midfielder after he was brought in as the club’s new manager last summer.

Chelsea FC have made a promising start to life under Lampard, with the west London club currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in his first campaign in charge.

Pulisic was made to wait for his opportunities in the first part of the campaign but he has since been holding down a more regular spot at Stamford Bridge, with the USA international having scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League this term.

The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury but the playmaker has underlined how much he has been enjoying playing under Lampard this term.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN FC, Pulisic said of Lampard: “Him being a former player, I’ve watched him a lot and obviously respected him so much as a player.

“Now to have him as a manager has been good, and I’ve just been taking it all in and learning, kind of seeing what he has and what he offers to this team.

“It’s been fun to work with a lot of these young players as well. So I think it’s been a really good mix.

“He’s told me to just keep enjoying it and be myself.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to face Newcastle United in the top flight.

The west London side are fourth and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip