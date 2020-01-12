‘Very intense’: Christian Pulisic opens up about Chelsea FC training under Frank Lampard

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has revealed that Chelsea FC training sessions are “very intense” under Blues boss Frank Lampard.

The United States international has endured a stop-start first season at Chelsea FC after Pulisic linked up with his new Blues team-mates in the summer.

Pulisic initially had to be patient before Lampard gave the American a chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team.

The 21-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Burnley to trigger a promising run of form from the American playmaker.

Pulisic has netted five goals and has made two assists in 12 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is still getting up to speed with life at Chelsea FC and in the Premier League as a whole.

Pulisic revealed that he is enjoying playing under the Chelsea FC manager, reflecting on Lampard’s intense style of management.

“It’s awesome, with me being a youngster as well,” Pulisic told Sky Sports.

“Being able to play with these guys and all learning together, and we have some more experienced players as well. It’s a really great mix and it helps us to learn a lot and we push the old guys too!

“Obviously Lampard was a big player at Chelsea. I watched him growing up so finding out he was going to be my coach is pretty cool. It’s been great. He’s very intense, the training sessions are very intense too and I think that shows in our style of play – high pressing, hard to play against and that’s what we want to be.

“We want to finish in a top-four spot. We want to fight for that, always be successful and finish as high as we can. That’s the goal, we want to win every game, take it match-by-match and try to get results.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table but face competition for a Champions League spot from Manchester United, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

Chelsea FC signed Pulisic in a £58m deal from Dortmund back in January but Pulisic didn’t link up with his new team-mates until the summer.

